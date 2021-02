A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Dublin.

It happened at a house on the North Circular Road at around 25 past 10 last night.

A man in his 30s received a number of stab wounds to his abdomen and head and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

His injuries are described as not life threatening.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene - he's being held at Store Street Garda Station.