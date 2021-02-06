Listen: A Number Of Large-Scale Covid-19 Vaccination Centers Are To Be Set Up Across The Country

A number of large-scale Covid-19 vaccination centers are to be set up across the country as part of the rollout to over 70s.

The first will be at DCU where around 120 smaller GP practices will come togethe to administer the Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

Over 85s will be offered the vaccines from February 15th - and the majority of them will be able to go to their own doctor's surgery.

Dr Denis McCauley from the Irish Medical Organisation says it's agreed a "buddy" system with the HSE for smaller practices: