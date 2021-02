A man remains in Garda custody in connection with invoice re-direct fraud in Dublin.

It's after a large amount of designer goods were seized in the Dublin 9 and 12 areas on Wednesday.

They're believed to have been purchased from the proceeds of fraud, which occurred in Asia in December of last year.

A man and a woman were arrested under gangland legislation - the woman has since been released but the man is still being questioned at Pearse Street Garda Station.