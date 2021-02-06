Saturday Sportsbeat

Police In A Part Of South London Have Been Given Additional Powers - After Five Separate Stabbings Last Night

: 06/02/2021 - 12:36
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Police in a part of south London have been given additional powers - after five separate stabbings last night.

One man was killed in Croydon, while nine others were injured - including two who are in a life-threatening condition.

Investigations are underway to see if any of the incidents were linked.

