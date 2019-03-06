Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Investigations Continue In To Car Hijacking In Enfield.

: 03/06/2019 - 17:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
crime_scene_tape.jpg

Investigations are continuing in to hijacking of car in Enfield this morning.

A woman was sitting in her car in a housing estate in the town at around 5.40am.

Two men approached, and dragged her from the vehicle.

They then sped off in the Kilcock direction.

 

Stock image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!