Protestors have gathered outside Channel 4's Headquarters in London ahead of the broadcast of 'Leaving Neverland' tonight.

The documentary is based on interviews with two men who claim Michael Jackson groomed and abused them over a number of years.

Banners reading: "Facts don't lie people do" are being held by protestors who support the King of Pop.

Organisers say they want to show the public the "true angelic beauty of Michael Jackson."



File image: Wikipedia.