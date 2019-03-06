Nite Trax

55 People To Be Deported As Part Of Garda Inquiry In To Taxi Scam.

: 03/06/2019 - 17:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
taxi_sign.jpg

55 people are due to be deported, and two have already been removed from the state, following an on-going garda investigation into a taxi scam and immigration fraud.

Gardai searched ten homes in Dublin yesterday as part of Operation Vantage. They say taxi licences may have been issued legitimately, but are then being passed on to other people.

They found 134 cases so far where there are concerns over the immigration status of the taxi licence holder. 

15 people are being investigated for having marriages of convenience.

Superintendent Tom Murphy says taxi licences are being shared among family members:

