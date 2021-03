The price of bread and pizza could be about to rise due to Brexit tariffs on imported flour.

The Irish Independent reports bread prices could increase by 9 percent as Ireland imports around 90 percent of its flour from the UK.

The increase in cost is due to 'rule of origin' standards contained in the Brexit trade agreement.

The paper says the Government has asked the EU for an exemption from the rules but it's believed an opt-out won't be granted.

Image: Pexels