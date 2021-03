The Taoiseach says the Gordon Elliott controversy has 'damaged' the Irish horse-racing industry.

The top Irish trainer was banned for six months and fined 15,000 euro yesterday, after he was photographed sitting on a dead horse.

It followed an investigation by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, and Mr Elliott says he accepts their sanctions.

Micheál Martin says the photo deeply offended many animal-lovers:

Image: Rolling News