1,500 people aged between 80 and 84 will receive a Covid-19 jab in a mass vaccination centre in Dublin today.

They will get their first dose in DCU from up to 100 doctors and their practice nurses.

The hub is for GPs who have less than 200 people attending their surgeries.

Dr Ray Walley, a GP advisor to the HSE on Covid, says it's the first mass vaccination centre for this age group:

Image: Pexels