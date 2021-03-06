The chief executive of Davy stockbrokers has resigned from his position.

The company says it's accepted the resignation of Brian McKiernan as CEO and as a board director.

Two other senior executives at Davy have also resigned.

The firm says all three offered to step down after it was fined over 4 million euro by the Central Bank for breaches of market rules.

An investigation was started after a group of 16 staff members engaged in a personal transaction with a client in November 2014.

