The Chief Executive Of Davy Stockbrokers Has Resigned From His Position

: 06/03/2021 - 13:39
Author: Ciarán Halpin
stock_market_screen_many_many_many_numbers_pexels.jpeg

 

The chief executive of Davy stockbrokers has resigned from his position.

The company says it's accepted the resignation of Brian McKiernan as CEO and as a board director.

Two other senior executives at Davy have also resigned.

The firm says all three offered to step down after it was fined over 4 million euro by the Central Bank for breaches of market rules.

An investigation was started after a group of 16 staff members engaged in a personal transaction with a client in November 2014.

Image: Pexels

