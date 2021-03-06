Saturday Favourites

Gardaí Have Recovered The Remains Of Declan Reid

: 06/03/2021 - 16:59
Author: Ciarán Halpin
It’s been confirmed that in the last hour Garda divers have recovered the remains of Declan Reid.

His body was recovered a short distance from where last Sunday’s kayaking incident occurred at Ardreigh Lock in the Barrow, half a mile down river from Athy town centre.

The 34 year old was kayaking on the river, in the vicinity of Ardreigh Locks, on Sunday afternoon when his vessel capsized.

The Garda Water Unit along with local Gardaí, Kildare Fire Service, Kildare Civil Defence and over 100 local volunteers aided in the search.

R.I.P.

