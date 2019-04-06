Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Department O f Foreign Affairs Has Revised Its Travel Advice For Brunei.

: 04/06/2019 - 12:47
Author: Róisin Power
brunei_map.png

The Department of Foreign Affairs has announced that it has revised its travel advice for Brunei.

It's after new laws were introduced, including death by stoning for adultery and gay sex, and amputation of hands and feet for thieves.

The Department strongly recommend that Irish citizens "familiarise themselves with and observe local law and customs before visiting Brunei."

The laws have sparked international outrage, with celebrities calling for a boycott of Brunei-owned luxury hotels in protest.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!