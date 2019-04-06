Department O f Foreign Affairs Has Revised Its Travel Advice For Brunei.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has announced that it has revised its travel advice for Brunei.

It's after new laws were introduced, including death by stoning for adultery and gay sex, and amputation of hands and feet for thieves.

The Department strongly recommend that Irish citizens "familiarise themselves with and observe local law and customs before visiting Brunei."

The laws have sparked international outrage, with celebrities calling for a boycott of Brunei-owned luxury hotels in protest.

