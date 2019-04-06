Saturday Sportsbeat

Full Post Mortem To Be Carried Out On Body Found In The River Shannon.

: 04/06/2019 - 12:49
Author: Róisin Power
A post mortem is due to be carried out on a woman's body that was found in County Limerick yesterday.

The body was discovered along the River Shannon near Ardnacrushasa.

A full post mortem is due to take place this evening and will determine the course of the investigation.

