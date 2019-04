A man in his 20s is recovering this afternoon after being shot in Dublin yesterday evening.

It happened at Belcamp Crescent in Coolock at around half seven.

Witnesses say a silver Volkswagen Boro pulled up, and a passenger got out, before shooting the victim twice with a handgun.

Investigations are continuing, and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Mícheál Mac Donncha says extra Garda resources are badly needed in the area.