Cork City: Community Groups To March Over Homelessness Crisis.

: 04/06/2019 - 13:10
Author: Róisin Power
A march over the homeless crisis is taking place in Cork City this afternoon.

From two o'clock, a number of community groups will take part in the rally calling on the government to act on the shortage of housing.

The latest figures show there are now over 10-thousand people homeless.
 

