Listen: People With Disabilities Face Barriers To Voting Says DFI.

: 04/06/2019 - 13:51
Author: Róisin Power
The Disability Federation of Ireland says its members face an unacceptable number of barriers when it comes to voting.

The organisation has highlighted its concerns in a letter to the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, ahead of next month's local and European elections.

Among the issues it's highlighting is inaccessible polling centres and a lack of disability awareness among returning officers.

Clare Cronin from the DFI says this is another example of the State letting down its disabled citizens:

dfi.mp3, by Róisin Power

 

