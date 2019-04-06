Listen: People With Disabilities Face Barriers To Voting Says DFI.

The Disability Federation of Ireland says its members face an unacceptable number of barriers when it comes to voting.

The organisation has highlighted its concerns in a letter to the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, ahead of next month's local and European elections.

Among the issues it's highlighting is inaccessible polling centres and a lack of disability awareness among returning officers.

Clare Cronin from the DFI says this is another example of the State letting down its disabled citizens: