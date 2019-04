Gardaí investigating the discovery of firearms, ammunition, drugs and a monkey in Dublin have released three people.

The woman has been charged under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act and will appear in court at a later date.

The men have been released without charge.

Gardaí made the discovery during searches of a halting site on the Ratoath Road in Finglas yesterday.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.