In 2018, KCC Drew-Down €41,250 To Fund A Digital Innovation Programme.

Kildare County Council recieved over €41,000 under the Digital Innovation Programme last year.

That's according to Minister of State for the Department of Rural & Community Development, Seán Canney.

The funding to KCC was for one application to the funding scheme in 2018.

The Digital Innovation Programme was launched in the second half of 2018. Two calls by the department were made to local authorities to apply for funding under the programme last year.

Out of a total of 36 valid applications, 21 were approved to the value of €700,094.



The Digital Innovation Programme was set up to provide funding to projects that support digital development in areas such as digital skills, community and culture, and digital services.