Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Ireland's Anti-Venom Stock Depleated Following Fire In Co. Kilkenny.

: 04/06/2019 - 14:30
Author: Róisin Power
national_reptile_zoo.jpg

The country's anti venom stock has been seriously depleted following a fire in Co. Kilkenny.

One cobra died and a number of other snakes were injured in the blaze at the National Reptile Zoo in Gowran (PRO: GO RAN).

All the animals have now been evacuated and the fire has been dealt with.

The National Reptile Zoo is one of the few licence holders in the country to hold anti-venom.

Speaking to KCLR 96FM, Manager James Hennessy says measures will now be taken to restore the national stock of anti venom:

venom.mp3, by Róisin Power

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!