Listen: Ireland's Anti-Venom Stock Depleated Following Fire In Co. Kilkenny.

The country's anti venom stock has been seriously depleted following a fire in Co. Kilkenny.

One cobra died and a number of other snakes were injured in the blaze at the National Reptile Zoo in Gowran (PRO: GO RAN).

All the animals have now been evacuated and the fire has been dealt with.

The National Reptile Zoo is one of the few licence holders in the country to hold anti-venom.

Speaking to KCLR 96FM, Manager James Hennessy says measures will now be taken to restore the national stock of anti venom: