Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Plans For Sections Of The Galway To Dublin Greenway In Kildare Expected To Be Finalised.

: 04/06/2019 - 15:00
Author: Róisin Power
royal_canal_greenway_outside_kilcock_20_12_17_rollingnews.jpg

Discussions underway to finalise sections of the Galway to Dublin greenway in Kildare.

That's according to the Minister of Transport, Shane Ross, who said it may be possible to cycle off-road for 100km starting in Maynooth going to the banks River Shannon by later this year.

The minister said that discussions have been held between Waterways Ireland, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Kildare and Meath county councils to finalise sections of the greenway in these counties.

The greenway runs along the Grand Canal and enters Kildare at Alymers Bridge and passes under Lullymore Bridge and Ticknevin bridge before extending to the Kildare/Offaly county boundary.

Image: Rolling News.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!