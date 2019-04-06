Plans For Sections Of The Galway To Dublin Greenway In Kildare Expected To Be Finalised.

Discussions underway to finalise sections of the Galway to Dublin greenway in Kildare.

That's according to the Minister of Transport, Shane Ross, who said it may be possible to cycle off-road for 100km starting in Maynooth going to the banks River Shannon by later this year.

The minister said that discussions have been held between Waterways Ireland, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Kildare and Meath county councils to finalise sections of the greenway in these counties.

The greenway runs along the Grand Canal and enters Kildare at Alymers Bridge and passes under Lullymore Bridge and Ticknevin bridge before extending to the Kildare/Offaly county boundary.

Image: Rolling News.