44% Of HAP Recipients In Kildare Availed Of A Discretionary Increase.

Over 800 tenancies in Kildare were availing of discretionary HAPs in the last quarter of 2018.

That is nearly 44 per cent of the 1870 tenancies in the county that are receiving Housing Assistance Payments. The average increase to payments was 14.2 per cent.

That's according to the Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, who said each local authority has discretion to agree to a HAP up to 20 per cent over the rent limit of an area on a case-by-case basis.

Tentants source their own accommodation that is within the maximum HAP rent limits of the area, which are based on household size and the rental market of the area.

Murphy said the average rate of discretionary payment being used was 16.2 per cent above rent limits provided, when Dublin local authorities are excluded. This increases to 21.8 per cent when the Dublin region homeless area data is included and 33.1 per cent when all data is included.