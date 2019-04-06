Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

44% Of HAP Recipients In Kildare Availed Of A Discretionary Increase.

: 04/06/2019 - 15:23
Author: Róisin Power
housing_estate_2.jpg

Over 800 tenancies in Kildare were availing of discretionary HAPs in the last quarter of 2018.

That is nearly 44 per cent of the 1870 tenancies in the county that are receiving Housing Assistance Payments. The average increase to payments was 14.2 per cent.

That's according to the Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, who said each local authority has discretion to agree to a HAP up to 20 per cent over the rent limit of an area on a case-by-case basis.

Tentants source their own accommodation that is within the maximum HAP rent limits of the area, which are based on household size and the rental market of the area.

Local Authority  Overall number of Tenancies  Number of Tenancies availing of discretion  Average level of discretion %

Murphy said the average rate of discretionary payment being used was 16.2 per cent above rent limits provided, when Dublin local authorities are excluded. This increases to 21.8 per cent when the Dublin region homeless area data is included and 33.1 per cent when all data is included.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!