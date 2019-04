The Government have been accused of "brazen hypocrisy" in relation to climate change.

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada feels they're simply not doing enough to tackle the issue.

It comes as Fine Gael MEPs voted against a number of crucial environmental amendments to the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.

Liadh Ní Riada explains how they rejected her proposal:

Image: Rolling News.