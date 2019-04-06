Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Questioned On Plan For Funding If Naas Relief Road Is Not Approved.

: 04/06/2019 - 16:04
Author: Róisin Power
naas_inner_relief_road_preferred_route_options_map_kcc.png

A Councillor for Celbridge is asking KCC if funding for the Naas Inner Relief Road could be diverted.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Coleman is asking the question, should planning for the road not be approved, that the funding be diverted for "much needed infrastructure" projects in Celbridge.

The question will be put to Kildare County Council at the next meeting of the Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal District which is being held this Friday.

The Naas Inner Relief Road preferred route is from the Dublin to Blessington roads, via Tipper Road.

The project includes a carriageway, footpaths, cycletracks and a new junction.

The council published its preferred option at the end of February and have invited public comment until April 10th.

Image: courtesy KCC.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!