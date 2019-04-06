KCC Questioned On Plan For Funding If Naas Relief Road Is Not Approved.

A Councillor for Celbridge is asking KCC if funding for the Naas Inner Relief Road could be diverted.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Coleman is asking the question, should planning for the road not be approved, that the funding be diverted for "much needed infrastructure" projects in Celbridge.

The question will be put to Kildare County Council at the next meeting of the Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal District which is being held this Friday.

The Naas Inner Relief Road preferred route is from the Dublin to Blessington roads, via Tipper Road.

The project includes a carriageway, footpaths, cycletracks and a new junction.

The council published its preferred option at the end of February and have invited public comment until April 10th.

Image: courtesy KCC.