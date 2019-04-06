€31,075 In Community Grants Approved Across The Maynooth MD.

33 community grants have been approved for groups in the Maynooth MD.

In total, €31,075 was allocated. This includes groups such as the Zero Waste Community Garden in Rathcoffey, who received €1,080 for a new storage container to hold machinery and tools and Prosperous Dramatic Society who have been given €660 to update its lighting system.

Clane Lawn Tennis Club were granted €675 to provide equipment for KARE students and schoolchildren and Kilcock Community Men's Shed got €745 to upgrade their staircase to improve safety. These are just some of the groups across the Maynooth MD who had their grant approved.

The grants were approved at the last meeting of the Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which took place on Friday.