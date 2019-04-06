HSE Welcomes GP Contractual Reforms That Hope To Expand Services For Patients.

The HSE has welcomed the agreement on GP contractual reforms involving the Department of Health, the HSE and the Irish Medical Organisation.

HSE Interim Director General Anne O'Connor says through this deal, it's now possible to expand services for patients, as well as making general practice a more attractive career option for doctors and future medical graduates.

She believes this new agreement will act as an important catalyst for modernising general practice in our health service.

She says over 400,000 Medical Card and GP Visit Card patients with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, asthma, COPD and heart disease stand to benefit.