Met Eireann Wants To Include Weather Warnings For Northern Ireland.

: 04/06/2020 - 16:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ireland_graphic_map.jpg

Weather warnings for the North of Ireland could be included on Met Eireann forecasts from September.

Forecasters here are working with the UK Met Office on providing the details.

There had been online criticism of forecast graphics that appeared to show storms ending at the border.

