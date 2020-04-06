The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Two Naas General Departments Have Relocated, Temporarily, During Covid 19 Crisis.

: 04/06/2020 - 17:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

Several departments at Naas General Hospital have relocated, temporarily, during the Covid 19 Crisis.

The HSE's Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow Community Healthcare Group has issued an up-date this evening.

The Oncology Haematology Day Services at Naas General Hospital have been moved to the Express Centre in Affidea, Vista Primary Care, Naas.

Naas General's Warfarin clinic has moved, temporarily, to Affidea in Vista Primary Care Centre, Naas.

The CHO has also confirmed that four community assessment hubs are to be created in the region, which will open by the end of the week.

These will allow GPs to refer patients with Covid 19 symptoms

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!