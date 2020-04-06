Two Naas General Departments Have Relocated, Temporarily, During Covid 19 Crisis.

Several departments at Naas General Hospital have relocated, temporarily, during the Covid 19 Crisis.

The HSE's Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow Community Healthcare Group has issued an up-date this evening.

The Oncology Haematology Day Services at Naas General Hospital have been moved to the Express Centre in Affidea, Vista Primary Care, Naas.

Naas General's Warfarin clinic has moved, temporarily, to Affidea in Vista Primary Care Centre, Naas.

The CHO has also confirmed that four community assessment hubs are to be created in the region, which will open by the end of the week.

These will allow GPs to refer patients with Covid 19 symptoms