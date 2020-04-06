174 People In Ireland Have Now Died Of Covid 19; 5,364 People Have Been Diagnosed With The Virus.

16 more people have died from Covid19 in the Republic while 370 new cases have been confirmed.

It brings the death toll here to 174.

11 deaths located in the east, 4 in the north west, 1 in the west of the country

The patients included 6 females and 10 males and 4 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 78

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,364, of whom 175 are in Co. Kildare

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 370 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 6th April.

The HSE says it "is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread."

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, a nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:

· The percentage of people stockpiling has reduced from a peak of 43% in mid-March to 20% today

· 86% of people believe that current government restrictions are “about right”

· 67% are interacting with family and friends over the phone

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 4th April 2020 (4,916 cases), show:

· 46% are male and 54% are female, with 260 clusters involving 989 cases

· Median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 1,265 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 169 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 1,263 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,692 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 362 cases (7%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 65%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 12%