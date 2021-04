Police in Dubai have confirmed they've arrested 11 women and one man after footage of a nude photoshoot went viral.

The group was taken into custody last week for posing naked on a high-rise balcony in the city.

It's understood they were from Ukraine, while the male photographer was Russian.

They could face up to six months in prison for "lewd behaviour".

Stock image: Dubi & Burj al Arab/Ethan Wilkinson on Pexels