Two people have been killed following a multi-vehicle collision in Co. Louth.

Two cars and a jeep were involved in the crash on the N33 Ardee link road.

Another person was seriously injured during the incident, which took place at 8.20am this morning.

The road remains closed this afternoon to allow for a forensic examination of the scene to take place.

Local diversions are in place.

