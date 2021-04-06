Man Arrested In Connection With Hijacking In Limerick On Sunday.

A man has been arrested in connection with a hijacking in Limerick on Sunday.

At around 5pm a man sitting in a car in the O'Malley Park area was asked for a lift, which he agreed to.

At some stage during the journey the passenger threatened the driver with what is believed to be a knife and demanded he drive him to Portlaoise.

The driver received minor injures when he jumped out of the car as they approached a petrol station in Portlaoise and raised the alarm.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Tallaght, Dublin shortly after 9pm.

He's due in court this evening.

File image: RollingNews