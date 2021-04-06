Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Facebook Didn't Notify The Public Of Major Data Breach As Its Took Place Before GDPR Legislation.

: 06/04/2021 - 15:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
facebook_blurred_logo_pexels.jpeg

Facebook didn't notify the public of a major data leak, as it took place before GDPR regulations were introduced.

It comes as a database, containing some of the names, email addresses and phone numbers of 533 million people, was published online over the weekend.

The Data Protection Commission says the datasets were scraped from the site between 2017 and 2018 and the social media giant says the issue was fixed in August 2019.

Technology Expert Jess Kelly has this advice for people concerned about their information:

newstalk1402481.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: PExels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!