Listen: Facebook Didn't Notify The Public Of Major Data Breach As Its Took Place Before GDPR Legislation.

Facebook didn't notify the public of a major data leak, as it took place before GDPR regulations were introduced.

It comes as a database, containing some of the names, email addresses and phone numbers of 533 million people, was published online over the weekend.

The Data Protection Commission says the datasets were scraped from the site between 2017 and 2018 and the social media giant says the issue was fixed in August 2019.

Technology Expert Jess Kelly has this advice for people concerned about their information:

Stock image: PExels