A learner driver in Kildare is now facing a court appearance.

Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle during an Operation Fanacht checkpoint, and found the driver had an insurance disc for another vehicle displayed.

The motorist was an unaccompanied learner driver, without L plates.

Fines and penalty points were issued, and Gardai say " court is to follow".

Image: An Garda Siochana