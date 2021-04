Jedward have hit out at Simon Cowell, calling the music mogul "nothing but a bad facelift".

The twins, who went to school in Rathangan, rose to fame on the X-Factor have posted a series of tweets criticising the lack of care for artists in the entertainment industry.

They claim every contestant was a "slave to the show", and their "biggest regret" was not telling the judges to get lost.

File image: Jedward/Twitter