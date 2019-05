The Labour Leader's hitting out at Fine Gael over the spiralling cost of rolling out rural broadband.

Brendan Howlin says there's a suggestion the Taoiseach's party will spend 3 billion euro for a broadband network the public won't even own.

He wants the Government to seek a costing from ESB and other public agencies, to see if they could deliver the project at a lower cost.

Deputy Howlin says Fine Gael shouldn't have allowed the costs to get out of control:

Image: Rolling News.