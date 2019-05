It's claimed a ceasefire's been agreed between Palestinian militants and Israel to end a recent surge in violence.

Before it was brokered in the early hours of this morning, hundreds of rockets were fired into southern Israel, killing at least four people.

23 Palestinians have been killed since violence began, including two expectant mothers and two babies.

The United Nations has called for an end to the fighting.

Sky's Middle East correspondent Alex Rossi is in Jerusalem: