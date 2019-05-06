Maynooth Municipal Says Work On Royal Canal Greenway Facing "Fundamental Design Issues".

Maynooth Municipal District council have released updates on the Royal Canal Greenway works from Athlone to Dublin.

This comes after Fianna Fáil councillor Paul Ward submitted a question to the council's meeting last week, asking for a detailed up of the works pertaining to Maynooth's section of the canal.

In a report, Maynooth Municipal District said that the bridge section at Moyvalley was planned to be dropped into place on the 3rd May in the penultimate works from Maynooth to Athlone.

The last remaining works on this section will be between Ferns Lock and Cloncurry, which is due for completion by the third week of June.

However, the report went on to say that the section between Maynooth and Dublin still has some "fundamental design issues which are currently being analysed" and need to be agreed between the National Transport Authority, Waterways ireland and KCC.

It is predicted the project will not be delivered any earlier than late 2020.

