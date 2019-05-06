The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Maynooth Municipal Says Work On Royal Canal Greenway Facing "Fundamental Design Issues".

: 05/06/2019 - 10:49
Author: Simon Doyle
royal_canal_maynooth.jpg

Maynooth Municipal District council have released updates on the Royal Canal Greenway works from Athlone to Dublin.

This comes after Fianna Fáil councillor Paul Ward submitted a question to the council's meeting last week, asking for a detailed up of the works pertaining to Maynooth's section of the canal. 

In a report, Maynooth Municipal District said that the bridge section at Moyvalley was planned to be dropped into place on the 3rd May in the penultimate works from Maynooth to Athlone.

The last remaining works on this section will be between Ferns Lock and Cloncurry, which is due for completion by the third week of June.

However, the report went on to say that the section between Maynooth and Dublin still has some "fundamental design issues which are currently being analysed" and need to be agreed between the National Transport Authority, Waterways ireland and KCC.

It is predicted the project will not be delivered any earlier than late 2020.

 

Stock Image.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!