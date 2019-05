Posh crisp maker Kettle could be sold following recent profit warnings.

The brand, which employs 500 people in Norfolk in the UK, was bought by soup-maker Campbell in 2017.

It's reported Barclays has been hired to assess its future.

Kettle Foods, which also includes the Metcalfe's Skinny Popcorn brand, is thought to be worth between 60 and 120 million euros.

