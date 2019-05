Athy Municipal District has been asked to lead a health-orientated month initiative for local primary schools.

Fianna Fáil councillor Brian Dooley has submitted the motion, which calls for the implementation of a 'Mile A Day', or 'MAD' programme for the month of September for all students.

The programme would promote fitness and well-being in young children.

Athy Municipal District will respond to the motion at their next meeting, which takes place next Monday, 13th May.

