The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Waterford Lorry Driver Arrested After Crashing Into The Sea.

: 05/06/2019 - 12:46
Author: Simon Doyle
truck_and_car_on_road_pexels.jpeg

A truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his lorry into the sea in Co Waterford.

The crash happened on the N25 between Youghal Bridge and Kinsalebeg.

No one was injured in the incident.

The driver, aged in his fifties, was arrested at the scene.

 

 

Image: Pexels.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!