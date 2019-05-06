The Night Shift

Maynooth Municipal Says It Can't Re-Plant All Trees Felled For Moyglare Roadworks.

05/06/2019
Author: Simon Doyle
Maynooth Municipal District has responded to calls for new trees to be planted after the council cut down dozens of trees to facilitate works on the Moyglare Road.

Fianna Fáil councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil submitted a motion asking for details of tree replanting by the council following the trees felled for the road works.

In their report, Maynooth Municipal District said that it will unfortunately not be able to replace all the trees in the area "due to additional pedestrian and cycling facilities which form part of the scheme".

However, the council said that they will "endeaviour to identify as many locations as possible to plant trees along the scheme during the tree planting season, November 2019 to March 2020".

 

