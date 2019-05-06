Kildare Voters Have Two More Days To Register For Local-Euro Elections.

Kildare's register of electors is open to new entrants for two more days.

Those that have turned 18, or who may have moved house since the register was last open, can join the register, or make amendments to it.

The closing date is tomorrow, May 7th.

The necessary form, RFA1, is available at all libraries, post offices and Garda stations in Kildare.

It must be returned to Kildare County Council by close of business on Tuesday at 5pm.

Anyone who wishes to check or make sure they're properly on the register can do so online at checktheregister.ie.

Stock Image.