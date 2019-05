The government is being warned it faces a major increase in the cost of caring for the elderly if it doesn't act now.

In the next 12 years the population of over 60s will increase by 50 percent and within the next 30 years experts predict caring for older citizens could cost 4.5 billion per year.

Agencies that work with older people say a shortage of nursing homes is one serious issue.

Sean Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, believes homecare is vital to helping tackle the impending crisis:

Stock Image.