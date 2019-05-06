The Night Shift

Firefighters Control Blaze At Cork Hotel.

: 05/06/2019 - 15:15
Author: Simon Doyle
Firefighters in Cork have brought a blaze at a hotel in the city under control.

The Fire Brigade say the roof of the Commons Hotel in Blackpool was on fire for a time.

At least seven units of the fire brigade are at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

 

