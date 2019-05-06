The Night Shift

Four Arrested Following Assault And Hijacking Of Dublin Taxi Driver.

Gardaí have arrested four people following a serious assault and hijacking of a taxi driver in Dublin.

 The incident occurred at approximately 12.30am this morning at Rutland Grove, Crumlin.
 
The taxi driver, a 59-year-old man, was taken to St James’s Hospital by Ambulance for treatment on serious head injuries.
 
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01-6666600, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
 
 
 
