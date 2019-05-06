The Night Shift

Man Killed, 5 Year Old Boy Injured In Tipperary Car Collision.

: 05/06/2019 - 17:15
Author: Simon Doyle
A man's been killed and a little boy's been injured in a crash in County Tipperary.

His car was involved in a head on collision with another car on the R661 at Reddan's Walk near Tipperary Town at around half 12 this afternoon.

The 59 year-old man who was driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A five-year-old boy travelling in the same car was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick along with a 54 year old man who was driving the second car.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road has been closed for a forensic collision examination and traffic diversions are in place.

 

Stock Image.

