Man Killed, 5 Year Old Boy Injured In Tipperary Car Collision.

A man's been killed and a little boy's been injured in a crash in County Tipperary.

His car was involved in a head on collision with another car on the R661 at Reddan's Walk near Tipperary Town at around half 12 this afternoon.

The 59 year-old man who was driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A five-year-old boy travelling in the same car was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick along with a 54 year old man who was driving the second car.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road has been closed for a forensic collision examination and traffic diversions are in place.

