18 People Are Being Treated For Covid 19 At Naas General.

: 05/06/2020 - 09:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
18 people were being treated for Covid 19 at Naas General Hospital by 8pm on Tuesday night

This is static on Monday's report.

The Health Service Executive's latest report says 5 people at the Kildare hospital are being treated for suspected cases of the virus up to yesterday evening.

One person was diagnosed with Covid 19 in the 24 hours to 8pm.

6 general care beds at Naas are vacant and 2 critical care beds are not in used.

1,280 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began.

