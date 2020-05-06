The Eleven To Two Show

ITV's Ad Revenue Down BY 42%.

: 05/06/2020 - 10:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The money ITV makes from selling advert slots has fallen - as businesses rein in their spending during lockdown.

Ad revenue was down by 42 per cent last month.

The company has suspended production on many of its programmes and furloughed 800 staff.

 

