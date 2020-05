150 jobs are to be created through a national accountancy apprenticeship programme.

The positions are funded by Accounting Technicians Ireland, and people can earn at least 19,700 euro a year.

The apprenticeships will be based in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Monaghan, Galway, Wicklow and Waterford.

Leaving Cert students and mature learners are able to apply.

Stock image: Pexels